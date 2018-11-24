Premier 15s: Saracens beat Loughborough to move top of the table

Lauren Cattell scored Saracens third try against Loughborough Lightning

Saracens Women moved to the top of the Premier 15s table after ending Loughborough Lightning's perfect start to the season with a 29-0 victory.

Jeanina Loyola and Katherine Evans both scored tries in the first half, before Lauren Cattell and Hannah Casey crossed after the break.

Sarah Bebbington added a fifth try as Sarries leapfrogged their opponents into top spot.

Richmond battled back from a 15-point deficit to beat Bristol Bears 24-22.

Bristol were ahead at the interval as Merryn Doidge, Ebony Jefferies and Elinor Snowsill scored first-half tries.

Trailing 22-7, the hosts were buoyed by Abi Chamberlain's close-range finish, before Emelie Hellgren charged over with five minutes remaining to reduce the arrears to three points.

Anna Caplice completed the remarkable turnaround with just a minute left on the clock as Richmond claimed only their second win of the season.

Firwood Waterloo held off a spirited comeback by Worcester Valkyries to earn a 23-22 victory, their third win of the season.

Waterloo's Georgie Perris-Redding and Worcester's Carys Cox exchanged tries in the first half before Vanessa Temple scored for the visitors.

Worcester scored two converted tries late on, but they were unable to overturn the deficit as Beth Stott kicked an impressive 13 points for Firwood.

Four tries in the first half helped Wasps on their way to a 26-10 win over Gloucester-Hartpury Women at Twyford Avenue.

Kendall Templeman opened the scoring, before Kate Hallet added a brace of tries, and captain Kate Alder crossed the whitewash to hand the hosts a 26-0 lead at half-time.

The visitors rallied after the interval as Sian Williams and Sophie Tandy both scored, but Wasps held on to strengthen their grip on fourth place, while Gloucester-Hartpury sit in sixth.

Fiona Fletcher scored a hat-trick as Harelquins stretched their winning run to six matches with a 35-10 victory over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.

Jasmine Hazell scored in the first five minutes for Darlington, but Quins dominated proceedings after that.

Heather Cowell got the first try before Fletcher opened her account from a driving maul, with Ellie Green adding the extras with her boot.

Davinia Catlin also dived over in the first half but Sharks pulled a try back through Rosie Blount in the second period.

Fletcher scored her second on the hour mark before completing the hat-trick with 10 minutes remaining.