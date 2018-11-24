France 21-14 Fiji: Pacific Islanders record first victory over France

Semi Radradra scored the first try in Paris

Fiji claimed their first win over France with a surprise 21-14 victory at the Stade de France in Paris.

Semi Radradra opened the scoring in the 19th minute but France hooker Guilhem Guirado levelled the scores.

Winger Josua Tuisova handed the visitors the lead once more but Guirado added a second try before the interval.

Baptiste Serin's conversion gave France a 14-12 lead at the break, but three Ben Volavola penalties handed Fiji victory.

Fiji began the autumn with a 54-17 defeat by Scotland at Murrayfield, before cruising past Uruguay 68-7 in Hartpury last weekend.

But their first ever victory over France, at the ninth attempt, will give John McKee's side lots of confidence before their World Cup campaign next year.

Wales and Australia will be among their opponents in Pool D.