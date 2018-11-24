WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

23/24 November 2018

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Ystradgynlais 42 - 11 Cwmavon

Birchgrove 26 - 20 Resolven

Morriston 13 - 21 Nantyffyllon

Nantymoel P - P Builth Wells

Pencoed P - P Seven Sisters

TWO WEST

Pontarddulais 32 - 16 Mumbles

Pontyberem P - P Pembroke

Tumble P - P St Clears

TWO EAST

Abertillery B G P - P Abercarn

Blackwood 20 - 22 Senghenydd

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Llanharan 33 - 22 Cardiff Quins

St Peters 15 - 24 Abercwmboi

Taffs Well 33 - 26 Llanishen

TWO NORTH

Abergele P - P Dolgellau

Bangor 21 - 17 Llanidloes

Colwyn Bay 0 - 17 COBRA

Welshpool 0 - 41 Rhyl

Wrexham 32 - 24 Newtown

THREE EAST A

Fleur Dy Lys P - P Abertysswg

Oakdale P - P Tredegar Ironsides

RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Machen

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cefn Coed P - P Treharris

Fairwater 34 - 10 Penarth

Penygraig 21 - 8 Gwernyfed

THREE NORTH

Flint P - P Pwllheli II

Holyhead 18 - 14 Dinbych II

Menai Bridge 42 - 19 Mold II

Rhosllanerchrugog 29 - 27 Llangefni II

Shotton Steel 26 - 10 Machynlleth

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Abercrave 14 - 5 Vardre

Bridgend Sports P - P Penlan

Cwmgors 45 - 30 Tonmawr

Glais 10 - 62 Bryncoch

Swansea Uplands 33 - 12 Neath Athletic

THREE WEST A

Aberaeron P - P Pembroke Dock Quins

Cardigan 12 - 32 Milford Haven

Llanybydder 23 - 29 Haverfordwest

St Davids 8 - 104 Neyland

Tregaron 6 - 24 Laugharne

THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed P - P Rhymney

Markham P - P Whitehead

New Panteg 10 - 23 Chepstow

St Julians HSOB P - P New Tredegar

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Llantwit Major P - P Llandaff

Old Penarthians P - P Glyncoch

Treherbert P - P Tonyrefail

Wattstown P - P Ynysowen

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen P - P Pontycymmer

Baglan P - P Bryncethin

Banwen P - P Glyncorrwg

Crynant P - P Cefn Cribbwr

Pontyrhydyfen P - P Briton Ferry

THREE WEST B

Betws P - P Llandeilo

Bynea P - P Llangadog

New Dock Stars P - P Cefneithin

Penybanc P - P Nantgaredig

THREE EAST C

Brynithel 14 - 13 Crickhowell

Crumlin 30 - 22 West Mon

Newport Saracens P - P Trefil

Pontllanfraith P - P Trinant

Rogerstone 3 - 6 Malpas

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Internationals 17 - 7 Sully Sports

Cardiff Saracens P - P Llandrindod Wells

Ferndale P - P Brackla

Hirwaun 26 - 21 Maesteg

Llanrumney P - P Whitchurch

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach P - P Fall Bay

Furnace United 22 - 31 Penygroes

Tonna 30 - 35 Pantyffynnon

THREE EAST D

Cwmcarn United 0 - 26 Beaufort

Forgeside 0 - 25 Bettws (Newport)

Girling 8 - 13 Abersychan

St Josephs (Newport) P - P Rhayader

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured