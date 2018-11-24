WRU National League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
23/24 November 2018
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)
Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)
Swalec Championship
View full National Championship details
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Ystradgynlais 42 - 11 Cwmavon
Birchgrove 26 - 20 Resolven
Morriston 13 - 21 Nantyffyllon
Nantymoel P - P Builth Wells
Pencoed P - P Seven Sisters
TWO WEST
Pontarddulais 32 - 16 Mumbles
Pontyberem P - P Pembroke
Tumble P - P St Clears
TWO EAST
Abertillery B G P - P Abercarn
Blackwood 20 - 22 Senghenydd
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Llanharan 33 - 22 Cardiff Quins
St Peters 15 - 24 Abercwmboi
Taffs Well 33 - 26 Llanishen
TWO NORTH
Abergele P - P Dolgellau
Bangor 21 - 17 Llanidloes
Colwyn Bay 0 - 17 COBRA
Welshpool 0 - 41 Rhyl
Wrexham 32 - 24 Newtown
THREE EAST A
Fleur Dy Lys P - P Abertysswg
Oakdale P - P Tredegar Ironsides
RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Machen
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cefn Coed P - P Treharris
Fairwater 34 - 10 Penarth
Penygraig 21 - 8 Gwernyfed
THREE NORTH
Flint P - P Pwllheli II
Holyhead 18 - 14 Dinbych II
Menai Bridge 42 - 19 Mold II
Rhosllanerchrugog 29 - 27 Llangefni II
Shotton Steel 26 - 10 Machynlleth
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Abercrave 14 - 5 Vardre
Bridgend Sports P - P Penlan
Cwmgors 45 - 30 Tonmawr
Glais 10 - 62 Bryncoch
Swansea Uplands 33 - 12 Neath Athletic
THREE WEST A
Aberaeron P - P Pembroke Dock Quins
Cardigan 12 - 32 Milford Haven
Llanybydder 23 - 29 Haverfordwest
St Davids 8 - 104 Neyland
Tregaron 6 - 24 Laugharne
THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed P - P Rhymney
Markham P - P Whitehead
New Panteg 10 - 23 Chepstow
St Julians HSOB P - P New Tredegar
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Llantwit Major P - P Llandaff
Old Penarthians P - P Glyncoch
Treherbert P - P Tonyrefail
Wattstown P - P Ynysowen
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen P - P Pontycymmer
Baglan P - P Bryncethin
Banwen P - P Glyncorrwg
Crynant P - P Cefn Cribbwr
Pontyrhydyfen P - P Briton Ferry
THREE WEST B
Betws P - P Llandeilo
Bynea P - P Llangadog
New Dock Stars P - P Cefneithin
Penybanc P - P Nantgaredig
THREE EAST C
Brynithel 14 - 13 Crickhowell
Crumlin 30 - 22 West Mon
Newport Saracens P - P Trefil
Pontllanfraith P - P Trinant
Rogerstone 3 - 6 Malpas
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Internationals 17 - 7 Sully Sports
Cardiff Saracens P - P Llandrindod Wells
Ferndale P - P Brackla
Hirwaun 26 - 21 Maesteg
Llanrumney P - P Whitchurch
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach P - P Fall Bay
Furnace United 22 - 31 Penygroes
Tonna 30 - 35 Pantyffynnon
THREE EAST D
Cwmcarn United 0 - 26 Beaufort
Forgeside 0 - 25 Bettws (Newport)
Girling 8 - 13 Abersychan
St Josephs (Newport) P - P Rhayader