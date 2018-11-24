Wales back-rower Ellis Jenkins suffers worrying knee injury

Ellis Jenkins is consoled by his Wales team-mates as he leaves the field on a medi-cart

Ellis Jenkins suffered suspected ruptured knee ligaments in the dying moments of Wales' historic win over South Africa.

The Cardiff Blues captain was named Man of the match for his back-row efforts as Wales completed a first-ever autumn clean sweep.

Coach Warren Gatland said Jenkins' injury "looks like an ACL [anterior cruciate ligament]".

Jenkins will undergo a scan on the injury on Monday.

Gatland said: "It looks like an ACL, which is not brilliant and he is obviously very disappointed,

"I thought his performance was outstanding and he deserved Man of the match.

"At the moment you have to feel for him and hopefully it is not too bad, we can rehab him and get him back on the field as soon as we can possibly can.

"Whenever anyone gets injured it is the hardest thing to take because it is a big year for a lot of players.

"He did a brilliant job as co-captain on the summer tour.

"When you see a player who has worked hard to win a spot to get in the team in big matches you really feel for him."

Jenkins had taken over as a pre-match replacement for elbow injury victim Dan Lydiate.

Then he switched from blind-side to number eight when Ross Moriarty failed a head injury assessment in the first half.

In an outstanding performance, Jenkins set up Wales' opening try for prop Tomas Francis and helped fellow back-rower Justin Tipuric exert a telling influence on the outcome.

But Ellis' game ended on a stretcher, being consoled by team-mates whose celebrations were muted by his predicament.

Wales' 'toughest' autumn Test

Following wins against Scotland, Australia and Tonga, Gatland said the Springboks proved to be Wales' hardest autumn opponents.

"It was the toughest game we had played in the autumn and there were aspects we need to take away and challenge the players to be hard on themselves technically.

"When they go back to play with their regions, they get away with things.

"But against the top teams there are a few things technically we have to work on which are exposed against the best teams in the world.

"The scrum was under a bit of pressure and there is some game management to improve, but we have been able to keep our composure."

More to follow.