England 37-18 Australia: Eddie Jones refuses to criticise controversial Owen Farrell tackle

Owen Farrell crossed in the second half as England beat Australia 37-18

England coach Eddie Jones refused to criticise captain Owen Farrell for a controversial tackle in his side's impressive 37-18 win over Australia.

Farrell's hit on Izack Rodda saved an almost certain try that would have put the visitors four points up.

It appeared to be a shoulder charge, reviving memories of Farrell's tackle on South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen.

"We'll leave it up to the TMO, the referee didn't think it was anything wrong," Jones told BBC Sport.

The tackle on second row Rodda happened just before half-time and England scored 24 points in the second half to pull clear of the Wallabies at Twickenham.

Referee Jaco Peyper did not ask the television match official to look back at the incident, but did call upon the TMO before ruling out winger Dane Haylett-Petty's first-half try for a forward pass long after the winger had touched the ball down.

"The TMO has been popular hasn't he?" said Jones. "We've had some good results and some not good results."

England ran in three second-half tries, after misfiring for much of the first period, to end their autumn campaign on a high.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika could not hide his disappointment at Peyper's calls.

"Without a doubt that Farrell tackle should have been referred by the referee," he said.

"We had a referees' meeting the other week and I was told that the Farrell tackle against South Africa was a penalty, so if that's a penalty the one today was at least worth three [points].

"This one was more blatant. No one got hurt, but it doesn't matter if it's reckless or intentional. But to not even refer it - you've got to ask the question."

Jones' men end the autumn with three wins from four, although once again they struggled to assert themselves in the first half against a poor Wallabies side.

"We dropped off a bit in our bounce defence, they pulled our defenders out of normal positions by playing wide but we improved on that in the second half," added Jones.

"We struggled in attack in the first half, spilled a few balls we shouldn't have and we just became a bit more direct with our lines and continued to put pressure on Australia.

"If you look at the side, I think we had the most inexperienced side of all the internationals today, 380 caps.

"That's a side in kindergarten, and we're able to play with that poise under pressure. It really pleased me that a young side has been able to develop, cope with the expectation and pressure and perform well."