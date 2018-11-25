Scotland squad donates £10,000 from match fees to Doddie Weir's charity

Media playback is not supported on this device Maitland try secures win for Scotland against Argentina

The Scotland squad has donated £10,000 to Doddie Weir's charity from their match fees against Argentina.

Former international Weir, 48, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017 and has been raising funds for research into the condition.

"It's a very positive gesture," said a Scottish Rugby spokesman.

"It shows how much respect the Scotland players have for Doddie, how much he's inspired them and also just how much affection they have for him."

Weir, who made 61 appearances in the dark blue of his country, was honoured earlier this month in Cardiff when Scotland and Wales competed for the Doddie Weir Cup.

Both national sides had faced criticism for not contributing from its proceeds to his MND charity prior to the game, before then committing to a "six-figure" donation.

Throughout the autumn internationals the former Newcastle Falcons lock has been present during Scotland's home Tests and has also been around the Scotland camp over the last month.