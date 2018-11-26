Jersey Reds: Fringe players impress Harvey Biljon after seven-try Richmond win

Harvey Biljon will celebrate his fifth anniversary as Jersey boss in January

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says the club's first-choice players have been put under pressure by the performances of some of his fringe squad members.

The islanders ran in seven tries as they crushed Richmond 43-21 in the Championship Cup to record their ninth successive win in all competitions.

Jack MacFarlane scored four, while Hilton Mudariki, Charlie Beckett and James Newey also went over.

"There will be lots of competition for places," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

Only three of Jersey's XV against Richmond started the league fixture against the London side a month ago.

"The fact that we've had an opportunity to rotate some of the squad will be important, especially with the strength and conditioning work that'll be going in with some of them," said Biljon.

"But also it puts players that have the shirt at the moment, or are the perceived number one in their positions, under a lot of pressure because some of the players are putting their hands up."

Jersey have earned a maximum point from each of their first three Championship Cup fixtures and top their pool by three points from Ealing.