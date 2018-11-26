Jade Konkel returns for Scotland women against Canada

Jade Konkel is one of two changes to Shade Munro's team

Women's international: Scotland v Canada Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 27 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & BBC iPlayer

Jade Konkel returns from injury as Scotland take on Canada on Tuesday.

Rachel McLachlan makes her first start and joins Konkel in the back-row in the second of Shade Munro's changes from the team that lost 38-0 to Italy.

Louise McMillan drops to the bench and Sarah Bonar misses out as the Scots take on a Canada team that beat Wales 38-21 on Saturday.

"I am excited to welcome Jade back into the team for this match against Canada," said Munro.

"She is a very experienced player which will be an asset in what could be a tough match.

"Rachel McLachlan played well when she came on in final 15 minutes of the match against Italy and is worthy of her spot in the starting line-up."

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Lauren Harris, Lisa Thomson (capt), Helen Nelson, Abi Evans; Lisa Martin, Mhairi Grieve, Lisa Cockburn, Lana Skeldon, Megan Kennedy, Emma Wassell, Nicola Howat, Siobhan Cattigan, Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Siobhan McMillan, Mairi Forsyth, Lucy Winter, Louise McMillan, Jenny Maxwell, Bry Nelson, Annabel Sergeant.