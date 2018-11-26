Jade Konkel returns for Scotland women against Canada

Jade Konkel in action for Scotland in the 2017 Women's Six Nations
Jade Konkel is one of two changes to Shade Munro's team
Women's international: Scotland v Canada
Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 27 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT
Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & BBC iPlayer

Jade Konkel returns from injury as Scotland take on Canada on Tuesday.

Rachel McLachlan makes her first start and joins Konkel in the back-row in the second of Shade Munro's changes from the team that lost 38-0 to Italy.

Louise McMillan drops to the bench and Sarah Bonar misses out as the Scots take on a Canada team that beat Wales 38-21 on Saturday.

"I am excited to welcome Jade back into the team for this match against Canada," said Munro.

"She is a very experienced player which will be an asset in what could be a tough match.

"Rachel McLachlan played well when she came on in final 15 minutes of the match against Italy and is worthy of her spot in the starting line-up."

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Lauren Harris, Lisa Thomson (capt), Helen Nelson, Abi Evans; Lisa Martin, Mhairi Grieve, Lisa Cockburn, Lana Skeldon, Megan Kennedy, Emma Wassell, Nicola Howat, Siobhan Cattigan, Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Siobhan McMillan, Mairi Forsyth, Lucy Winter, Louise McMillan, Jenny Maxwell, Bry Nelson, Annabel Sergeant.

