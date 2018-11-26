Pro14: Four more years for Welsh rugby's Judgement Day

The Scarlets and Ospreys won at the inaugural Judgement Day in 2013, beating the Dragons and Blues respectively

Welsh rugby's Pro14 Judgement Day at Cardiff's Principality Stadium will continue for four seasons after the end of 2018-19.

The deal has been reached by Dragons, Ospreys, Scarlets and Cardiff Blues and stadium's Welsh Rugby Union owners

New financial arrangements are also in place.

Cardiff Blues and Dragons have so far shared gate income with the WRU. Scarlets and Ospreys will take turns as 'home' teams in the new deal.

For Judgement Days in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, 80% of the gate will be shared between the 'home teams' with 20% split between the away teams.

Judgement Day VII will be played on Saturday, 27 April with Cardiff Blues hosting Ospreys and Dragons facing Scarlets.

In a statement announcing Judgement Day's continuation, WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips said: "We have been working hard on ensuring that the event goes from strength to strength and a fundamentally collaborative approach, ensuring all four teams are now fully incentivised financially as well as competitively on the field, is the way forward."