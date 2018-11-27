Who made your England XV to start the 2019 World Cup in Japan?

Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje were the two most-selected players, while Elliot Daly and Joe Cokanasiga also get the nod

Eddie Jones, take note.

BBC Sport users have selected the XV they think should start England's opening game of the World Cup against Tonga next year.

England won three out of four autumn internationals and have the Six Nations to come in February, but all eyes in 2019 will be on the big one in Japan.

So who, according to you, should be lining up in Sapporo on 22 September?

First off, there's no spot in the starting XV for co-captain Dylan Hartley as Jamie George gets the nod at hooker with 68.95% of the vote to Hartley's 28.31%.

Fellow co-captain Owen Farrell was the overwhelming selection at fly-half with Ben Te'o named at 12, while Jonny May was your favourite to start on the wing.

Farrell was picked by 97.61% of teams, with second-rower Maro Itoje (95.08%) and prop Kyle Sinckler (89.18%) the other most-selected players.

Joe Cokanasiga, with two tries in two appearances, comes in on the other wing, with Anthony Watson just missing out despite being a popular choice and being selected in 53.83% of teams, albeit across three positions.

Instead, 59.34% of you think Elliot Daly should start at full-back, while there is a return for Manu Tuilagi at centre.

So, without further ado, here is your England team to start the 2019 World Cup.