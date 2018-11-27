Josh Adams: Scarlets would welcome Wales wing back, says Pivac

Josh Adams started in Wales' wins against Australia and South Africa in November 2018

Wales wing Josh Adams would be welcome back at Scarlets, say the region.

Adams' contract at Worcester expires at the end of the season and he is tipped to return to Wales where he started his career with Scarlets.

The 23-year-old played one game for his home region before joining the Warriors where his impressive Premiership form earned a Wales call-up in 2018.

"Josh would be welcomed at the Scarlets," said Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac.

Adams made his Wales debut against Scotland in the Six Nations in February and has scored one try in six internationals.

Under current Welsh Rugby Union rules, he will have to return to regional rugby at the end of his current deal if he wants to continue playing international rugby.

Cardiff Blues have already said they hope to speak to Adams.

"Josh is a Scarlets boy," said Pivac.

"Through circumstances at the time, he was in the academy and finances then meant we weren't able to retain everybody.

Josh Adams played age grade rugby for Scarlets, scoring this try for the under-18 team in 2012

"He's gone away, played some really good rugby and he's coming back to Wales hopefully.

"He's a quality player, he's playing international level rugby now, and he'd be welcomed at the Scarlets. There's no doubt about that."

Pivac also said he does not want Scarlets and Wales wing Steff Evans leaving the region.

Scarlets will welcome back most of their Wales squad members for their Pro 14 match in Glasgow this Saturday but Ken Owens, Gareth Davies and Hadleigh Parkes will be rested.

Halfpenny out, Davies on way back

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny is still recovering from the head injury suffered against Australia when he was the victim of a late challenge by Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi.

"We will give Leigh another week," said Pivac.

"He is working through that and frustrated with how the injury came about.

"It could have been avoided and like any player he wants to be on the field."

Pivac also revealed Scarlets flanker James Davies will be back ahead of schedule from a knee injury.

The Wales open-side could be back for the Heineken Champions Cup double header against Ulster this month after initially being ruled out until the end of the year.

"James is absolutely flying," said Pivac.

"I will be surprised if he is not available for this next block of Europe, he is that close."