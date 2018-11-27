Ospreys Rugby: George North and Adam Beard return against Zebre

George North has scored 34 tries in 79 Tests for Wales

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Zebre Date: Friday, 30 November Time: 19:35 Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales; scores and final report BBC Sport online

George North and Adam Beard will be among the Wales stars going straight back to Pro14 duties for the Ospreys against Zebre.

Lock Beard, 22, started the last three internationals for Wales.

"It was another level, things are done so much more quickly, so physical, but I enjoyed it," said Beard.

Flanker Dan Lydiate will miss the Zebre game with the elbow injury which forced him out of the Wales-South Africa match, but could return the next week.

"It was a bit surreal, going into camp, I didn't expect to get all four games but was happy with my individual performance and the way the team went," added Beard.

Wales centre Scott Williams is back in training after more than two months' absence with a hamstring injury, while Moldovan prop Gheorghe Gaijon is also fit again.

Ospreys coach Allen Clarke will spread out the rest weeks for current internationals, with two European Challenge Cup games against Stade Francais Paris to follow.

But Clarke is in need of reinforcements after the Ospreys were hammered 52-7 by an even more badly depleted Leinster.

"We were disappointed with the score-line and aspects of the performance," admitted Clarke.

"We'll look at the block of games leading up to when a number of the squad go to back to Six Nations duties.

"We'll manage their minutes so they feel fresh for the games we're going after."

Wing North, who joined the Ospreys in 2018 from Northampton, is among those relieved to have their work-loads managed.

"It's huge, the way the modern game is, there's no way you can play eight, nine or 10 games on the bounce, physically your body would just break down," said North.

"It's great I know when I've got a few days away or when I've got a conditioning week.

"It allows competition to build in the squad, so when you get your chances you want to take them with both hands."

Ospreys are fourth in Conference A, eight points clear of bottom side Zebre who lost 32-7 at home to Munster in their last match.