Hallam Amos: Dragons keen to keep Wales wing, says coach Jackman

Hallam Amos has scored five tries in 18 international matches

Dragons coach Bernard Jackman says the region have not given up hope of agreeing a new deal with Hallam Amos.

Wales wing Amos, 24, is out of contract at Rodney Parade at the end of the season.

Cardiff Blues coach John Mullvhill has admitted he is keen to speak to the 18-cap international.

"I heard about that - I don't think we should be talking about players under contract in the media so I'm not saying any (more about it)," said Jackman.

"We'll speak to Hallam and his agent and see what we can do, but it's a private matter."

Cardiff University medical student Amos has been with the Dragons since coming through their academy, making 102 appearances and scoring 33 tries.

Pressed on whether he had accepted defeat in trying to persuade him to stay, Jackman said: "Oh no. Absolutely we want to keep him. He's come through here and he's a great role model for everybody.

"With Hallam it's not just the player, it's the man as well and the way he manages to combine his medical studies and play international and regional rugby, you won't meet many like him.

"It's contract time but we shouldn't be talking about it in the media when he's still under contract."