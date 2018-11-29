Premiership: Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs

Kyle Sinckler played a part in all four of England's autumn international matches

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Friday, 30 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins have England prop Kyle Sinckler back from international duty to take his place in the front row against Premiership leaders Exeter.

Scrum-half Danny Care is also included from the start for the home side after coming off the bench for the defeat at Worcester on 23 November.

Exeter have won all eight of their Premiership matches so far this season.

With England's Jack Nowell (hamstring) out for eight weeks, Tom O'Flaherty is given his Premiership debut.

Joe Simmonds starts ahead of Gareth Steenson at fly-half for the Chiefs, who are top of the table ahead of Saracens on points difference.

Harlequins: Brown; Ibitoye, Marchant, Saili, Earle; Lang, Care; Marler, Ward, Sinckler, Symons, Merrick, Dombrandt, Clifford, Chisholm (capt).

Replacements: Crumpton, Boyce, Swainston, Glynn, Kunatani, Mulchrone, Smith, Murley.

Exeter: Dollman; O'Flaherty, Whitten, Hill, Cuthbert; Simmonds, White; Low, Yeandle (capt), Holmes, Lees, Dennis, Ewers, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Taione, Keast, Street, Atkins, Lawday, Maunder, Steenson, Devoto.