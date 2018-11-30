Premiership: Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers

Samoa winger Alapati Leiua is back in the West Country after international duty

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 1 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local commentary and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears make nine changes to the side that narrowly lost to Wasps last time out in the Premiership.

Harry Thacker starts following his hat-trick after coming on as a substitute at the Ricoh Arena and prop Yann Thomas returns from a dead leg.

Loosehead prop Ellis Genge returns to make his first Leicester Tigers appearance of the season, having had surgery on his knee in the summer.

But the visitors will be without Tom Youngs and Greg Bateman (both knee).

Bristol Bears: C Piutau; Morahan, Hurrell, S Piutau (co-capt), Leiua; Madigan Randall; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Joyce, Muldowney, Luatua, Smith, Crane (co-capt).

Replacements: Malton, Woolmore, Thiede, Holmes, Thomas, Uren, Sheedy, O'Conor.

Leicester Tigers: Holmes; Thompstone, Tulagi, Eastmond, May; Ford (capt), Youngs; Genge, Kerr, Cole, Spencer, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Gigena, Cortes, Wells, Fitzgerald, White, Toomua, Smith.