Premiership: Gloucester v Worcester Warriors

Gloucester's Franco Mostert started for South Africa in last week's defeat by Wales, a team that included Worcester's Josh Adams

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 1 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

South Africa lock Franco Mostert is set to make his Gloucester debut after being named on the bench for Saturday's Premiership game against Worcester.

Mostert is available after international duty, while other changes include Josh Hohneck and James Hanson coming into the front row.

Worcester have Wales winger Josh Adams back after the Autumn internationals.

Warriors captain GJ van Velze returns from injury, but Francois Hougaard and Sam Lewis are sidelined.

Michael Heaney comes in at scrum-half to make his first Premiership start in the absence of Springbok Hougaard.

Worcester start the day seventh in the Premiership table, six points behind fourth-placed Gloucester, who had won consecutive league games prior to last weekend's 23-6 defeat at leaders Exeter.

Alan Solomons' Warriors won 25-15 the last time the two clubs met at Sixways in February - but they have won only once on the road in the Premiership this season. And they have only one victory at Kingsholm, 13-6, in April 2009.

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann:

"Worcester is going to be a massive challenge, they're a quality side and are well coached and are going to test us on all fronts.

"They're defensively very strong, they have big forwards and quite an explosive back line - they'll be a big challenge. Whilst I feel that we've made Kingsholm a tough place to come to in the past 12 or 14 months, we didn't play our best game here last season against them."

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"Gloucester are a very good side. They've got quality all across the field. and are well coached by Johan Ackermann. I've got a lot of respect for him and he's a nice bloke too. He's done a good job.

"There's a lot of tradition attached to places like Kingsholm and Welford Road. It's a traditional English ground with very strong home support.

"At this level of competition, all the teams are good. There is quality across the board. And, whether you're playing home or away, you've got to deal with it. There isn't going to be an easy game."

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Williams, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hanson, Balmain; Savage; Slater; Clarke, Kriel, Morgan.

Replacements: Visagie, Rapava Ruskin, Knight, Mostert, Polledri, Braley, Trinder, Hudson.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Mills, Adams; Weir, Heaney; Black, Singleton, Schonert; Bresler, Phillips, Hill, Williams, Van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Annett, Waller, Milasinovich, Barry, Cox, Arr, Shillcock, Olivier.

Referee: Thomas Foley