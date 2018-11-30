Premiership: Saracens v Wasps

Michele Campagnaro makes his Wasps debut having faced the All Blacks last week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 1 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens bring in seven internationals for the Premiership game against Wasps.

Owen Farrell is rested, but England team-mates Richard Wigglesworth, Jamie George and Maro Itoje return, along with Liam Williams, Sean Maitland, Vincent Koch and Titi Lamositele.

Italy's Michele Campagnaro will make his Wasps debut after his move from Exeter earlier this month.

Internationals Willie Le Roux, Elliot Daly, Nathan Hughes, Brad Shields and Zurab Zhvania all return to the squad.

It is the first time the two sides have met since their record-breaking Premiership semi-final in May, which Sarries won 57-33.

Sarries have a totally new front row in which flanker Calum Clark gets a first league start and Alex Goode moves to fly-half to accommodate the return of Wales' Williams.

Maitland's recall on the wing means a shift to outside centre for Alex Lozowski as Mark McCall's champions aim for their 15th successive Premiership win - a run that goes back to 4 March when they lost at Exeter.

Wasps boss Dai Young starts Campagnaro on the wing, despite him being a centre, with Daly and Michael Le Bourgeois preferred as the midfield partnership.

Nizaam Carr has recovered from a shoulder knock to start in the back row next to England's Shields and Hughes while Kearnan Myall comes in to partner Will Rowlands in the second row.

Antonio Harris is set to make his first Premiership start at hooker with academy hooker Gabriel Oghre also in line for a league debut on the bench.

Wasps ended their seven-game losing run in all competitions with last weekend's nervy 32-28 home win over Bristol.

Saracens: Williams; Maitland, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Lewington; Goode, Wigglesworth; Lamositele, George, Koch, Itoje, Skelton, Rhodes, Clark, Wray.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Adams-Hale, Figallo, Isiekwe, Day, Earl, Spencer, Tompkins.

Wasps: Le Roux; Neal, Daly (capt), Le Bourgeois, Campagnaro; Sopoaga, Hampson; B Harris, A Harris, Brookes, Rowlands, Myall, Shields, Carr, Hughes.

Replacements: Oghre, Zhvania, Daniels, Matthews, Morris, Porter, Searle, de Jongh.

Referee: J P Doyle