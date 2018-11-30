Premiership: Bath v Sale Sharks

Chris Ashton was suspended for the first two blocks of Premiership matches after a pre-season red card

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Sunday, 2 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Joe Cokanasiga returns after his impressive form for England as Bath welcome back four internationals for the visit of Sale Sharks.

Charlie Ewels, Francois Louw and Sam Underhill all return while Zach Mercer make his 50th appearance for the club.

Chris Ashton makes his first Premiership appearance for Sale after a ban and will start at full-back.

Byron McGuigan and Josh Strauss return from Scotland duty as sale aim to leapfrog Bath in the league table.

Bath: McConnochie; Rokoduguni, Willison, Wright, Cokanasiga; Burns, Fotuali'i; Catt, Walker, Thomas, Stooke, Ewels (capt), Louw, Underhill, Mercer

Replacements: Batty, van Rooyen, Lahiff, Garvey, Ellis, Chudley, Wilson, Vuna

Sale: Ashton; Solomona, S James, O'Connor, McGuigan; du Preez, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, Ross (capt), Curry, du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Ostrikov, Evans, Cliff, L James, Strauss