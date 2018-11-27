Scotland Women 25-28 Canada Women: Scots go close as Canada hold on for narrow victory
|Scotland Women 25-28 Canada Women
|Scotland (15) 25
|Tries: Evans, Konkel, Thomson, Wassell Cons: Martin Pens: Nelson
|Canada: (14) 28
|Tries: DeMerchant, Levale, Beukeboom, Slevinsky Cons: Patrinos (4)
Scotland's women slipped to an agonising three-point defeat to Canada at Scotstoun.
Captain Lisa Thomson missed a kickable penalty in the final two minutes which might have earned a draw.
Minutes before number eight Jade Konkel had the ball knocked from her hands as she crossed the try-line.
And in a frantic finish, Canada held on to deny Shade Munro's side, ranked seven places below the Canadians, a famous win.
The visitors, ranked fourth in the world, stormed into a 14-3 lead after the opening quarter, crossing for two tries.
But the Scots roared back to hold a one point lead at the break after two of their own.
Winger Abi Evans dived over in the left corner before Konkel crashed through from close range.
Both sides exchanged a further two tries after the break in a gripping contest.
The Canadians through Tyson Beukeboom and Janna Slevinsky, while Scotland responded through Thomson and Emma Wassell to complete the scoring.
Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Lauren Harris, Lisa Thomson (capt), Helen Nelson, Abi Evans; Lisa Martin, Mhairi Grieve, Lisa Cockburn, Lana Skeldon, Megan Kennedy, Emma Wassell, Nicola Howat, Siobhan Cattigan, Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel.
Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Siobhan McMillan, Mairi Forsyth, Lucy Winter, Louise McMillan, Jenny Maxwell, Bry Nelson, Annabel Sergeant.