Scotland Women 25-28 Canada Women: Scots go close as Canada hold on for narrow victory

Scotland captain Lisa Thomson could have snatched a draw with a late penalty

Scotland Women 25-28 Canada Women Scotland (15) 25 Tries: Evans, Konkel, Thomson, Wassell Cons: Martin Pens: Nelson Canada: (14) 28 Tries: DeMerchant, Levale, Beukeboom, Slevinsky Cons: Patrinos (4)

Scotland's women slipped to an agonising three-point defeat to Canada at Scotstoun.

Captain Lisa Thomson missed a kickable penalty in the final two minutes which might have earned a draw.

Minutes before number eight Jade Konkel had the ball knocked from her hands as she crossed the try-line.

And in a frantic finish, Canada held on to deny Shade Munro's side, ranked seven places below the Canadians, a famous win.

The visitors, ranked fourth in the world, stormed into a 14-3 lead after the opening quarter, crossing for two tries.

But the Scots roared back to hold a one point lead at the break after two of their own.

Winger Abi Evans dived over in the left corner before Konkel crashed through from close range.

Both sides exchanged a further two tries after the break in a gripping contest.

The Canadians through Tyson Beukeboom and Janna Slevinsky, while Scotland responded through Thomson and Emma Wassell to complete the scoring.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Lauren Harris, Lisa Thomson (capt), Helen Nelson, Abi Evans; Lisa Martin, Mhairi Grieve, Lisa Cockburn, Lana Skeldon, Megan Kennedy, Emma Wassell, Nicola Howat, Siobhan Cattigan, Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Siobhan McMillan, Mairi Forsyth, Lucy Winter, Louise McMillan, Jenny Maxwell, Bry Nelson, Annabel Sergeant.