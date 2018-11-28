Richard Cockerill: Edinburgh head coach confident of keeping best players

Richard Cockerill is confident Edinburgh can keep their international stars

Edinburgh are confident of holding on to their top players, despite the potential for offers from abroad, says head coach Richard Cockerill.

Scotland caps Hamish Watson, Grant Gilchrist and Darcy Graham are among those out of contract in the summer.

"There's no stress from our point of view," Cockerill said. "There will be some natural change, but that's professional sport.

"As much as people want to talk it up, we're pretty calm this end of the motorway."

A number of international stars have left Glasgow Warriors in recent months, with Finn Russell's move to French side Racing 92 and full-back Stuart Hogg leaving for Exeter Chiefs at the end of the season.

There are also reports centre Huw Jones could be the next big name to leave Scottish rugby for either the English Premiership or the French Top 14.

But Cockerill remains positive his club's most important players will stay put.

"The players want to stay and we will keep as many as we can, within the budgets that we have," Cockerill said.

"We will always do our best to keep hold of our best players but the world marketplace is the world marketplace.

"If you've got English Premiership sides moaning that players are getting poached because they can't match offers it makes the world a hard marketplace to deal in."