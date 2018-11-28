Jack Nowell: Exeter Chiefs and England winger out for eight weeks
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Exeter Chiefs and England winger Jack Nowell has been ruled out for eight weeks with a hamstring injury.
The 25-year-old suffered the injury while training with Eddie Jones' side, having featured in the games against South Africa, New Zealand and Japan.
"Jack's got a pretty significant hamstring tear," director of rugby Rob Baxter told the Exeter website.
"Ironically, he should be back in time to fight for a place in the Six Nations."
The Chiefs are next in Premiership action on Friday evening when they travel to face Harlequins.