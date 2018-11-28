Jack Nowell: Exeter Chiefs and England winger out for eight weeks

Jack Nowell made his England debut in 2014 and has won 29 caps plus two for the British and Irish Lions

Exeter Chiefs and England winger Jack Nowell has been ruled out for eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury while training with Eddie Jones' side, having featured in the games against South Africa, New Zealand and Japan.

"Jack's got a pretty significant hamstring tear," director of rugby Rob Baxter told the Exeter website.

"Ironically, he should be back in time to fight for a place in the Six Nations."

The Chiefs are next in Premiership action on Friday evening when they travel to face Harlequins.