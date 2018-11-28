James Wilson: Bath re-sign versatile New Zealand-born back

James Wilson has also had spells with Super Rugby sides Highlanders and Chiefs

Bath have re-signed versatile back James Wilson on a deal until the end of the Premiership season.

The 35-year-old New Zealand-born player featured 20 times for the Blue and Whites last season before moving on to Southland in the summer.

Wilson has previously played in England for Bedford and Northampton.

"James will add much-needed depth to our squad over the next six months," director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website.