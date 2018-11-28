Barbarians v Argentina: BBC coverage times and channels

The Barbarians squad selected by head coach Rassie Erasmus contains eight different nationalities

Killik Cup - Barbarians v Argentina Venue: Twickenham Date: 1 December 2018 Kick-off: 14:30 GMT

BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of the Barbarians as they take on Argentina at Twickenham for the chance to take home the Killik Cup.

It's the first time the BBC has screened a Baa-Baas game nationwide since the 25-18 win against New Zealand in 2009 with BBC Two coverage to start at 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

South Africa and Barbarians head coach Rassie Erasmus has included 13 members of the Springboks squad which featured in November's autumn Internationals, with Malcolm Marx, Siya Kolisi, Jesse Kriel and Handre Pollard among those selected.

There are also places in the 23-man squad for Fiji scrum-half Frank Lomani, Italy winger Tommaso Benvenuti and Argentina legend Juan Manuel Leguizamon, who has played in 85 Tests for the Pumas.

A Chris Ashton hat-trick helped the Barbarians secure a comprehensive 63-45 victory over England in their last outing in May, with the invitational side scoring nine tries.

Meanwhile, Argentina's final match of the autumn internationals saw them slip to a 14-9 defeat against Scotland at Murrayfield.

