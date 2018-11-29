Pro14: Munster v Edinburgh (Fri)

Conor Murray made his first appearance of the season in Munster's bonus-point win over Zebre

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Edinburgh Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Fri, 30 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Scotland and online; score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website and app

Munster have recalled the bulk of their returning Irish internationals for Friday's Pro14 match against Edinburgh.

Captain Peter O'Mahony, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway are among the players to return from international duty.

Conor Murray and Chris Farrell will make their first starts of the season.

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill has given a debut to outside centre George Taylor as one of nine changes from the side that lost to Dragons with flanker Lewis Wynne earning his first start.

Taylor will join Juan Pablo Socino in a new-look midfield pairing, while Tom Brown also comes in the backline alongside half-back pair Jaco van der Walt and Nathan Fowles.

As his side go in search of their first away win of the season, Cockerill has completely altered his front-row unit with Rory Sutherland, David Cherry and Murray McCallum all starting while Wynne replaces Ben Toolis in the back row.

Ireland internationals Murray and Farrell both returned from long-term injury absences when they came off the bench during last week's four-try win over Zebre with head coach Johann van Graan making 11 changes from that side.

Murray will join JJ Hanrahan at half-back while Farrell, who has been sidelined for 10 months, will renew his centre partnership with Rory Scannell.

The return of O'Mahony, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan and Tadhg Beirne significantly strengthens the Munster pack as they target a fifth successive victory across all competitions.

The Irish province have lost just once in their last seven fixtures but still trail Conference A leaders Glasgow Warriors by eight points.

Earls and Conway, who scored a hat-trick of tries in Ireland's autumn series win over the United States, will flank full-back Mike Haley in the back field.

"We have a pretty important block of games coming up. Edinburgh are a very good side, and they play in a very specific way," said van Graan.

"As we saw in the quarter-final last year they put you under quite a bit of pressure. Edinburgh are a tricky team, they box kick so well.

"They have a very specific plan and they've got some very good broken field runners.

"I think they are a team that never gives up so it's going to be a tough battle."

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan, T Beirne, B Holland, P O'Mahony (capt), C Cloete, A Botha.

Replacements: K O'Byrne, J Loughman, C Parker, F Wycherley, G Coombes, D Williams, T Bleyendaal, S Arnold.

Edinburgh: D Fife; T Brown, G Taylor, JP Socino, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, N Fowles; R Sutherland, D Cherry, M McCallum, J Hodgson, C Hunter-Hill, A Muller, L Wynne, L Hamilton (capt).

Replacements: R Ford, D Marfo, P Ceccarelli, C Atkinson, S Nayalo, S Kennedy, J Baggott, C Dean.