Troubled Neath call off league fixture against Bedwas

The Gnoll ground has hosted Neath RFC since the club's formation

Neath have postponed their Principality Premiership fixture at Bedwas on Saturday amid the financial uncertainty surrounding the club.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) have granted permission to move the game to a new date in the New Year.

Neath Rugby Limited is facing a court winding-up petition.

The official supporters club have called for owner Mike Cuddy to step down from the troubled Welsh Premiership side.

A WRU statement said: "Neath have announced they will aim to reschedule the Bedwas fixture for the New Year.

"We are in close contact with the clubs concerned and monitoring Neath's off-field situation."

A winding up petition was due to be heard this week but was adjourned to a hearing on 6 December in Cardiff.

More than 180 supporters attended a meeting at Neath RFC's clubhouse on Tuesday night to be updated on developments.

Cuddy was unable to attend because of ill-health but issued a statement that evening saying "expensive" and "underperforming" players have contributed to the financial plight and vowed to rebuild the club.

But the Supporters Club issued their own statement the following day urging Cuddy to "step aside".

Seven-time league winners Neath, founded in 1871, are currently bottom of the 16-team Principality Premiership, with one win from 12 games so far this season.