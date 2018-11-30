Sonny Bill Williams: Ring girls asked to leave by All Blacks player

Williams' opponent Laundy posed for photographs with the models

Models dressed in swimwear were asked to leave a promotional event for a charity boxing match involving Sonny Bill Williams, after the All Blacks star said he did not want them there.

Williams' agent Khoder Nasser asked for the two ring girls, dressed in gold bikinis, to be removed.

"I don't think it was necessary to bring them here," Williams said.

Williams is fighting reality television star Stu Laundy on Saturday to raise money for Sydney homeless charities.

The 33-year-old, who switched to rugby union from rugby league and helped the All Blacks win the World Cup in 2015, has boxed professionally.

The Blues player, a Muslim, was told last year he did not have to wear logos from banks, alcohol brands or gambling companies on his club's kit after he objected to them because it was "central to my religious beliefs".

The dispensation was granted by New Zealand Rugby "on the basis of genuine family, ethical or religious grounds".