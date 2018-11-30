Naka Drotske: South Africa World Cup winner shot during robbery in Pretoria

Naka Drotske coached Super Rugby side the Cheetahs

Former South Africa international Naka Drotske, a member of the 1995 World Cup winning squad, is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot during a robbery in Pretoria.

The 47-year-old was with another former Springbok, Os du Randt, but the latter was not injured.

Drotske played one game during South Africa's home World Cup victory.

It was the first major sporting event to take place in the country following the end of apartheid.

Local reports said Drotske was visiting family with business partner Du Randt when they were attacked by four men.

Drotske won 26 caps for South Africa between 1993 and 1999 and also played for London Irish from 2001-2003.

After retiring from playing he coached Super Rugby side the Cheetahs, before quitting rugby in 2015 to pursue business interests.