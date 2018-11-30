Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets (Sat)

Robbie Nairn featured in Glasgow's pre-season friendly with Harlequins

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 1 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Glasgow Warriors give a first start to Robbie Nairn as the Pro14 Conference A leaders host Scarlets on Saturday.

Nairn's inclusion on the wing is one of nine personnel changes by head coach Dave Rennie, following last week's defeat of Cardiff Blues.

Wales centre Jonathan Davies will captain Scarlets after playing three Tests in the autumn internationals.

Davies returns to the Scarlets alongside fellow Wales squad members Steff Evans, Rob Evans and Jake Ball.

Captain Ken Owens, Gareth Davies and Hadleigh Parkes have been rested while Leigh Halfpenny is still recovering from concussion.

Head coach Wayne Pivac commented on Jonathan Davies being captain: "Jon has been building into the season. He has picked up some niggles and only played the three games for us.

"Playing in three out of the four games for Wales and being on the end of success helps with confidence for any player, so Jon is going to be in a good space.

"He is one of our leaders, the vice captain of our group. He is building nicely into what is going to be a big 12 months."

Brandon Thomson and George Horne form a new half-back partnership for the Warriors while Alex Allan, Tim Swinson, Matt Smith and captain Chris Fusaro come into the pack. Adam Ashe switches from blind-side flanker to number eight.

In the backs, Scotland international Nick Grigg makes his 50th Glasgow appearance as Nairn replaces Tommy Seymour on the right wing.

Rennie said: "We don't like losing. It is all about the quality of how we play and we know if we can perform with that intensity and accuracy, we are going to win more than we lose.

"We have been going pretty well recently and know we have more in us, I want to see more of that tomorrow night."

Pitch perfect?

When the teams last met in May, Scarlets said players suffered blisters, sore feet and "a lot of bad burns" inflicted by the artificial Scotstoun surface after they beat Glasgow in last season's Pro14 semi-final. Full-back Johnny McNicholl claimed such pitches should be "illegal".

Warriors launched a robust defence of their ground, which they pointed out is "fully compliant with World Rugby's performance specification".

And they took the opportunity to poke fun at their visitors on Thursday, tweeting a picture of Scotstoun featuring an award from the Institute of Groundsmanship.

"Looking forward to welcoming Scarlets back to Scotstoun this Saturday," the tweet said.

Speaking this week, Pivac joked that he "would not mind a bit of water on it - less burns".

He added: "No, the pitch is the pitch. We know we are playing there and prepare accordingly. Both teams have to play on it and it is conducive to ball movement.

"The way both teams try to play the game it is conducive to some entertaining rugby. We hope the weather is not too bad and both teams can play the natural game they like to play."

Glasgow Warriors poked fun at Scarlets with a photograph of their artificial Scotstoun pitch on Thursday

Glasgow: Ruaridh Jackson; Robbie Nairn, Nick Grigg, Stafford McDowall, Niko Matawalu; Brandon Thomson, George Horne; Alex Allan, George Turner, D'Arcy Rae, Tim Swinson, Scott Cummings, Matt Smith, Chris Fusaro (capt), Adam Ashe.

Replacements: Kevin Bryce, Oli Kebble, Siua Halanukonuka, Kiran McDonald, Tevita Tameilau, Nick Frisby, Paddy Kelly, Ratu Tagive.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Prydie, Jonathan Davies (capt), Keiron Fonotia, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Kieran Hardy; Rob Evans, Werner Kruger, Jake Ball, Steve Cummins, Will Boyde, Dan Davies, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Dafydd Hughes, Wyn Jones, Simon Gardiner, Lewis Rawlins, Tom Phillips, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Paul Asquith, Clayton Blommetjies.