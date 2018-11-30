Pro14: Cheetahs v Connacht (Sat)

Paul Boyle secured Connacht's bonus-point in the second half

Guinness Pro14: Cheetahs v Connacht Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Saturday, 1 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website and app

Connacht have made four changes to their forward pack ahead of their Pro14 match against Cheetahs on Saturday.

Hooker Tom McCartney, lock Gavin Thornbury and back-rowers Paul Boyle and Robin Copeland all start.

Wing Niyi Adeolokun is also recalled as Connacht aim for a 10-point haul from their South Africa tour following their bonus-point win against Southern Kings.

Cheetahs, who are four points adrift at the bottom of Conference A, will hand a debut to wing Darren Adonis.

The Cheetahs beat Benetton in round nine for just their second Pro14 win of the season but coach Franco Smith has made seven changes to his starting side with Adonis replacing Sibhale Maxwane on the left wing.

The other changes to the backline sees William Small-Smith start instead of Benhard Janse van Rensburg in the centre while fly-half Louis Fouche replaces Tian Schoeman.

In the pack, Sintu Manjezi and JP du Preez will form a new second row while prop Erich de Jager comes into the front row and the introduction of Abongile Nonkontwana has resulted in a back-row reshuffle.

"Coming over here we set ourselves the target of two wins and that firmly remains our goal," said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

"We will need a step up in intensity and execution from where we were last weekend to challenge the Cheetahs.

"They are a competitive side who are well able to throw the ball around and open teams up and the boys are well aware of that. But we will continue to focus on our game and constantly improving ourselves and delivering a result."

Cheetahs: M Jaer; R Smith, W Small-Smith, N Lee, D Adonis; L Fouche, S Venter (capt); O Nche, J Dweba, E de Jager, S Manjezi JP du Preez, J Pokomela, A Nonkontwana, G Olivier.

Replacements: M van der Merwe, C Marais, A Coetzee, J Basson, D Maartens, R Paige, T Schoeman, BJ van Rensburg.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; N Adeolokun, K Godwin, T Farrell, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, T McCartney, C Carey, U Dillane, G Thornbury, P Boyle, J Butler (capt), R Copeland.

Replacements: S Delahunt, P McCabe, D Robertson-McCoy, J Cannon, C Fainga'a, J Mitchell, D Horwitz, C Kelleher.