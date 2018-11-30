Dubai Women's Rugby Sevens: England & Ireland lose in quarter-finals

England saw off Ireland in the fifth place play-off

Defending champions Australia ended England's hopes in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Women's Rugby Sevens.

England had beaten the Australians 26-12 in the group stage and scored in the first minute before conceding five tries in nine minutes in a 27-12 loss.

Ireland lost 24-7 to eventual finalists Canada, who were beaten 26-14 in the final by New Zealand.

It leaves Ireland seventh after two events in the six-stage series, with England eighth, also on 16 points.

England went on to beat Ireland 22-17 in the fifth place play-off before losing 12-7 to Russia.

Ireland were beaten 17-5 by France in the seventh place play-off.

Four-time winners New Zealand also won the first event of the series in Colorado last month and lead the table on 40 points, six points ahead of the Canadians.

The top four teams secure qualification for the 2020 Olympics, with the next women's event in Sydney in February.