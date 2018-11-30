World Rugby Sevens Series: Wales lose to Spain in Dubai

Wales captain Luke Treharne tackles Andrew Scott Knewstubb of New Zealand

Wales' inexperienced sevens side will come back stronger after a winless first day in Dubai, says head coach Richie Pugh.

Wales lost to New Zealand (28-7), USA (33-12) and Spain (33-7), but gave debuts to six new players.

Wales take on France in the Challenge Trophy quarter-final on Saturday.

"This is the first time some of these boys have experienced such an atmosphere," said Pugh.

"It's been a tough day. We really pushed on from games one and two, where we went up against some of the best in the world and came out with some positives. They'll certainly be better for it."

Wales were also without Ryan Conbeer who was injured in the first match.

Wales Women's development squad finished 13th in the invitational tournament.