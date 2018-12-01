Ospreys wing Luke Morgan targets Wales Six Nations place

This was one of the rare times Luke Morgan touched the ball on his Wales debut against Scotland in November, 2018

Ospreys and Wales wing Luke Morgan says his first try hat-trick caps an almost unbelievable entry to 15-a-side rugby.

The former sevens star now has seven tries from eight Ospreys games in 2018 after his three in the 43-0 Pro14 win over Zebre.

"It's been a crazy couple of months, if someone had said I'd have a Welsh cap and be playing the way I am, I probably wouldn't have believed them," he said.

Morgan was capped against Scotland in November's Autumn Test.

The 26-year-old had played just once for Ospreys before switching to the sevens circuit, narrowly missing out on a GB appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics when he was injured in the week the squad was named.

But he was a left-field selection for Wales in the Autumn internationals, although he saw little of the ball against Scotland and missed out on a squad place against Tonga, when Worcester's Josh Adams was an unused wing replacement.

"It's lovely to get a cap, but I suppose it wasn't my day, that's how it goes sometimes as a winger, and hopefully I'll get another opportunity to show what I can do," Morgan told BBC Sport Wales.

"It was a great experience [with Wales] but I was with Wales sevens before so it was that sort of environment, though it was another step up in intensity.

"I was a bit disappointed not to get as many touches as I could have.

"Hopefully I'll get another chance."

Morgan's Wales rivals include fellow Osprey George North, Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Hallam Amos and Steff Evans.

He wants to avoid the experience of fellow Ospreys sevens expert Sam Cross with the flanker having been capped once and not picked since.

Morgan said of his autumn involvement with Wales: "I was picking up little things off everyone so it was a great month; aerial skills and positioning, there's a lot you pick up.

"This [regional rugby] is now the shop window so I'll just do my thing and see what happens in the coming Six Nations."

Morgan benefitted from some astute touches from Ospreys fly-half Sam Davies against Zebre.

"It's not only Sam, but Scott [Williams] Owen [Watkin] as well, you've got some great players inside you; with Sam's vision to see that cross-kick and the pass over the top, it's great."