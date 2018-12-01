Barbarians beat Argentina as Elton Jantjies kick seals comeback at Twickenham

International match
Barbarians (14)
Tries: Leguizamon, Penalty try, Kolisi, De Allende, De Jager Cons: Pollard (2), Jantjies (2)
Argentina (28)
Tries: Orland, Moyano, Matera, Cancelliere, Montoya Cons: Diaz Bonilla (5)

Elton Jantjies kicked a late drop-goal as the Barbarians came back from 28-7 down to beat Argentina 38-35.

Despite a Juan Manuel Leguizamon try, Matias Orlando, Ramiro Moyano, Pablo Matera and Sebastian Cancelliere scores put Argentina 28-7 up.

A penalty try and a score from Siya Kolisi reduced the deficit to 28-21.

Julian Montoya scored for Argentina, but Damian de Allende and Lood de Jager tries and Jantjies' late kick sealed a dramatic Baa-Baas win at Twickenham.

"It's a massive privilege representing this historic club. The guys just went out there and put everything on the line and it's good to get a win," said De Jager.

"One thing that's always guaranteed from a Baa-Baas side is team spirit."

The Barbarians, an invitational team that has been playing national sides on a regular basis since 1948, beat England in May.

South Africa's Rassie Erasmus was coach for the Argentina game, with a squad featuring current Springboks Eben Etzebeth, Handre Pollard and Tendai Mtawarira.

Barbarians captain Wyatt Crockett added: "It was amazing. We have had such a fun week."

Argentina captain Matera said: "This is not the way we wanted to end the tour. The result is not what we expected but it was a good year for us if you see it in general.

"We are growing a lot as a team and we are on a good path."

'Like a mild mannered Hulk'

There was plenty of entertainment on the pitch with 10 tries but the Twitter account of the Barbarians also kept people amused. Here are a few of their entries:

De Jager and Jantjies set up a thrilling finish

