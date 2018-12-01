Glasgow Warriors 29-20 Scarlets: 'Heart and composure' rewarded - Dave Rennie

Head coach Dave Rennie praised Glasgow Warriors' "heart and composure" after shrugging off a first-half red card to beat Scarlets 29-20 at Scotstoun.

Prop Alex Allan was sent off for a dangerous tackle after just 19 minutes.

But Warriors scored tries in each half through Brandon Thomson and Nick Grigg, with Thomson adding two conversions and five penalties.

"The red card probably galvanised us, we worked really hard for each other," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"We believed that even with 14 guys we could do the job but we needed to hang on to the ball for long periods.

"We were really composed and asked lots of questions and were eventually rewarded with penalties that we either took field position from, or points.

"Our scrum was great. Our big men were outstanding. Post-tackle we were really strong and our ability to look after the ball was really good.

"We were always going to be under pressure if they went wide but we scrambled well. It was disappointing to let in a couple of soft tries late but we had massive heart."

Allan was dismissed by referee Frank Murphy after a review of his challenge on Jake Ball, with the Scarlets lock forced off after the knock to his head.

The home fans were incensed by the decision but Rennie was more phlegmatic in his assessment.

"That's the way it is now," he said. "If you catch someone high and get them with a shoulder, you bring the referee and TMO into the game.

"We've seen examples of red cards and some have been let go.

"As long as they are consistent, I'm okay with that. It's an area of the game that we need to tidy up, so we need to be tough."

Glasgow visit Lyon in the Champions Cup next weekend, with Rennie able to recall the international stars that were rested after the autumn Test series.

However, the New Zealander suggested he may have to rethink his strategy after so many impressive performances from his fringe men.

"We talked about the fact that regardless of who is playing that there is an expectation that you front," he said.

"There is good pressure on the guys coming back and some of the guys from tonight will be rewarded. We've got some tough decisions to make on Monday.

"We are creating depth and competition and that is important."