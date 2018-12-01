Dubai Rugby Sevens: England third as New Zealand claim title

England lost a closely-contested semi-final to eventual winners New Zealand

England finished third in the Dubai Rugby Sevens as New Zealand claimed the first of the 10-stage World Series.

Two Tom Mitchell tries helped England to a 22-5 win over South Africa and Tom Bowen scored in the semi-final, but England lost it 7-5 to New Zealand.

Michael Ellery and Harry Glover crossed as England came from 14-5 down to beat Australia 15-14 and secure bronze, with Scotland seventh and Wales 13th.

The Kiwis won the Dubai title with a 19-5 victory against the USA.

It completed a Dubai double for New Zealand, who also won the women's competition on Friday.

In Saturday's men's knockout section, Scotland lost in the quarter-finals to New Zealand, who scored three tries in the first 11 minutes and won 21-7, Harvey Elms scoring for the Scots.

The fifth place play-off saw Scotland beaten 29-0 by South Africa, who scored five tries in the opening 12 minutes.

Wales lost 38-17 to France in the Challenge Draw quarter-finals, but secured 13th place after a 14-10 win over Zimbabwe and a 31-7 victory against Japan.

The next stage of the series takes place in Cape Town from 8-9 December.