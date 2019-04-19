Ben Te'o: Worcester Warriors and England centre to leave Sixways at end of season

Ben Te'o has scored eight tries in his 33 appearances to date for Warriors

Worcester Warriors and England centre Ben Te'o is to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old rugby league convert became Warriors' best-paid player when he signed from Leinster in 2016.

But he has made just 33 first-team appearances for Warriors, during which time he has won 20 international caps, including two for the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand two years ago.

Warriors flanker Dewald Potgieter, who also joined in 2016, is to retire.

After arriving at Sixways in 2016, the six-times capped former South Africa international flanker made just 20 first-team appearances before suffering a serious knee injury and, although he signed a new undisclosed-length contract in 2017, he has now announced his decision to give up professional rugby.

Dewald Potgieter made 20 appearances for Worcester, scoring two tries

"After being sidelined the last two years following an unfortunate and unrecoverable knee injury, during an extremely frustrating period, I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude towards the Warriors for affording me the time to transition to a post-sport milieu," said Potgieter.

"I wish the club all the best in their future endeavours, and in particular all the people who made the experience an incredible final pit stop, concluding a supremely rewarding career."

Worcester have also revealed that six other players are to leave, former Samoa back-row forward Alafoti Faosiliva, fellow flankers Carl Kirwan and Zac Xiourouppa, loose-head prop Jack Cosgrove and two members of the Warriors academy, Mason Tonks and Nick Rigby, are all also to leave.

A further eight players had already announced their departure, four forwards and four backs.

Irish-qualified prop Gareth Milasinovich is to join Ulster, lock Pierce Phillips is moving to French Top 14 club Agen, fellow lock Darren Barry is Newcastle-bound and prop Simon Kerrod is joining Harlequins,

As well as the exit of long-serving scrum-half Jonny Arr and retiring centre Wynand Olivier, Grand Slam-winning Wales international Josh Adams has signed for Cardiff Blues, and his fellow winger Bryce Heem, has announced his departure and is set to move to Toulon.

Although Te'o and Adams will be free to play in relegation-threatened Warriors' three final games this season, Heem is suspended and will miss his chance of a farewell.