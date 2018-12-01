World Rugby Sevens Series: Wales beat Zimbabwe and Japan

Wales lost to New Zealand, USA and Spain on the first day

After a challenging start to the sevens series in Dubai, Wales bounced back with two victories on the final day.

They lost 38-17 to France in the Challenge Trophy quarter-final, but responded with a 14-10 win against Zimbabwe, before finishing with a convincing 31-7 victory over Japan.

Wales finished 13th overall and now travel to South Africa for the second leg of the series.

"It's a case of lessons learned," said Wales coach Richie Pugh.

"After four losses it can get difficult and it shows the resilience of the players to be able to bounce back like they did and get the two wins."