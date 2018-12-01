WRU National League results
1 December, 2018
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells 27 - 0 Taibach
Cwmavon 7 - 27 Birchgrove
Nantyffyllon P - P Ystradgynlais
Nantymoel P - P Morriston
Resolven P - P Pencoed
Seven Sisters 8 - 20 Porthcawl
TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 24 - 6 Tumble
Pembroke 17 - 24 Mumbles
Penclawdd 45 - 5 Burry Port
Pontyberem 24 - 17 Loughor
St Clears 9 - 16 Pontarddulais
Tycroes 29 - 14 Fishguard
TWO EAST
Abercarn P - P Blackwood
Caldicot 24 - 5 Talywain
Croesyceiliog P - P Abertillery B G
Pill Harriers P - P Newport HSOB
Senghenydd P - P Monmouth
Ynysddu P - P Caerphilly
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Aberdare 24 - 17 Abercwmboi
Barry 23 - 13 Abercynon
Cardiff Quins 29 - 12 Taffs Well
Cilfynydd 57 - 14 Llanharan
Llanishen 15 - 22 St Peters
Llantwit Fardre 18 - 15 Heol y Cyw
TWO NORTH
Bangor 7 - 22 Rhyl
Dolgellau P - P Llanidloes
Newtown 17 - 14 Nant Conwy II
Welshpool 8 - 13 Colwyn Bay
Wrexham 78 - 0 Abergele
THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 46 - 0 Nantyglo
Deri P - P Blaina
Machen P - P Garndiffaith
Oakdale P - P RTB Ebbw Vale
Tredegar Ironsides 18 - 13 Abertysswg
Usk 30 - 24 Fleur De Lys
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cowbridge P - P CR Cymry Caerdydd
Gwernyfed 17 - 18 Tylorstown
Penarth 22 - 10 Cefn Coed
Penygraig P - P Fairwater
Pontyclun P - P Pentyrch
Treharris P - P Old Illtydians
THREE NORTH
Benllech 40 - 8 Mold II
Dinbych II 11 - 13 Flint
Llangefni II 0 - 8 Holyhead
Machynlleth 36 - 12 Menai Bridge
Pwllheli II 6 - 19 Shotton Steel
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars P - P Cwmgors
Abercrave 30 - 19 Bridgend Sports
Bryncoch P - P Pyle
Penlan 10 - 7 Glais
Tonmawr P - P Swansea Uplands
Vardre 48 - 10 Neath Athletic
THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 31 - 0 Tregaron
Haverfordwest 17 - 10 Cardigan
Laugharne 22 - 10 Neyland
Pembroke Dock Quins 5 - 22 Llangwm
St Davids 3 - 52 Llanybydder
THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars 9 - 25 St Julians HSOB
Chepstow P - P Markham
Hafodyrynys P - P Rhymney
New Tredegar P - P Llanhilleth
Whitehead P - P Aberbargoed
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 15 - 14 Wattstown
Glyncoch 0 - 36 St Albans
Llandaff 7 - 15 Canton
Llantwit Major 6 - 19 Treherbert
Tonyrefail 49 - 24 Llandaff North
Ynysowen 15 - 8 Old Penarthians
THREE WEST B
Cefneithin 13 - 5 Lampeter Town
Llandeilo 3 - 17 Trimsaran
Llandybie 17 - 0 Bynea
Llangadog 5 - 21 Betws
Nantgaredig 34 - 15 Amman United
Penybanc 5 - 22 New Dock Stars
THREE EAST C
Malpas 10 - 23 Brynithel
Newport Saracens 41 - 0 Pontllanfraith
Trefil P - P Crickhowell
Trinant P - P Tredegar
West Mon 20 - 17 Rogerstone
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla P - P Cardiff Internationals
Llandrindod Wells 7 - 7 Sully Sports
Llanrumney 7 - 16 Hirwaun
Maesteg 11 - 3 Cardiff Saracens
Whitchurch P - P Ferndale
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmtwrch 15 - 12 Tonna
Fall Bay 5 - 29 Pontyates
Pantyffynnon 38 - 7 Cwmgwrach
Pontardawe 15 - 16 Penygroes
South Gower 26 - 26 Furnace United
THREE EAST D
Abersychan P - P Tref y Clawdd
Beaufort 21 - 14 Forgeside
Old Tyleryan 3 - 5 Cwmcarn United
Rhayader 7 - 10 Bettws (Newport)
St Josephs (Newport) P - P Girling