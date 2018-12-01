WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

1 December, 2018

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells 27 - 0 Taibach

Cwmavon 7 - 27 Birchgrove

Nantyffyllon P - P Ystradgynlais

Nantymoel P - P Morriston

Resolven P - P Pencoed

Seven Sisters 8 - 20 Porthcawl

TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 24 - 6 Tumble

Pembroke 17 - 24 Mumbles

Penclawdd 45 - 5 Burry Port

Pontyberem 24 - 17 Loughor

St Clears 9 - 16 Pontarddulais

Tycroes 29 - 14 Fishguard

TWO EAST

Abercarn P - P Blackwood

Caldicot 24 - 5 Talywain

Croesyceiliog P - P Abertillery B G

Pill Harriers P - P Newport HSOB

Senghenydd P - P Monmouth

Ynysddu P - P Caerphilly

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Aberdare 24 - 17 Abercwmboi

Barry 23 - 13 Abercynon

Cardiff Quins 29 - 12 Taffs Well

Cilfynydd 57 - 14 Llanharan

Llanishen 15 - 22 St Peters

Llantwit Fardre 18 - 15 Heol y Cyw

TWO NORTH

Bangor 7 - 22 Rhyl

Dolgellau P - P Llanidloes

Newtown 17 - 14 Nant Conwy II

Welshpool 8 - 13 Colwyn Bay

Wrexham 78 - 0 Abergele

THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 46 - 0 Nantyglo

Deri P - P Blaina

Machen P - P Garndiffaith

Oakdale P - P RTB Ebbw Vale

Tredegar Ironsides 18 - 13 Abertysswg

Usk 30 - 24 Fleur De Lys

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cowbridge P - P CR Cymry Caerdydd

Gwernyfed 17 - 18 Tylorstown

Penarth 22 - 10 Cefn Coed

Penygraig P - P Fairwater

Pontyclun P - P Pentyrch

Treharris P - P Old Illtydians

THREE NORTH

Benllech 40 - 8 Mold II

Dinbych II 11 - 13 Flint

Llangefni II 0 - 8 Holyhead

Machynlleth 36 - 12 Menai Bridge

Pwllheli II 6 - 19 Shotton Steel

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars P - P Cwmgors

Abercrave 30 - 19 Bridgend Sports

Bryncoch P - P Pyle

Penlan 10 - 7 Glais

Tonmawr P - P Swansea Uplands

Vardre 48 - 10 Neath Athletic

THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 31 - 0 Tregaron

Haverfordwest 17 - 10 Cardigan

Laugharne 22 - 10 Neyland

Pembroke Dock Quins 5 - 22 Llangwm

St Davids 3 - 52 Llanybydder

THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars 9 - 25 St Julians HSOB

Chepstow P - P Markham

Hafodyrynys P - P Rhymney

New Tredegar P - P Llanhilleth

Whitehead P - P Aberbargoed

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 15 - 14 Wattstown

Glyncoch 0 - 36 St Albans

Llandaff 7 - 15 Canton

Llantwit Major 6 - 19 Treherbert

Tonyrefail 49 - 24 Llandaff North

Ynysowen 15 - 8 Old Penarthians

THREE WEST B

Cefneithin 13 - 5 Lampeter Town

Llandeilo 3 - 17 Trimsaran

Llandybie 17 - 0 Bynea

Llangadog 5 - 21 Betws

Nantgaredig 34 - 15 Amman United

Penybanc 5 - 22 New Dock Stars

THREE EAST C

Malpas 10 - 23 Brynithel

Newport Saracens 41 - 0 Pontllanfraith

Trefil P - P Crickhowell

Trinant P - P Tredegar

West Mon 20 - 17 Rogerstone

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla P - P Cardiff Internationals

Llandrindod Wells 7 - 7 Sully Sports

Llanrumney 7 - 16 Hirwaun

Maesteg 11 - 3 Cardiff Saracens

Whitchurch P - P Ferndale

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmtwrch 15 - 12 Tonna

Fall Bay 5 - 29 Pontyates

Pantyffynnon 38 - 7 Cwmgwrach

Pontardawe 15 - 16 Penygroes

South Gower 26 - 26 Furnace United

THREE EAST D

Abersychan P - P Tref y Clawdd

Beaufort 21 - 14 Forgeside

Old Tyleryan 3 - 5 Cwmcarn United

Rhayader 7 - 10 Bettws (Newport)

St Josephs (Newport) P - P Girling

