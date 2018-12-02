Pro14: Dragons 'let themselves' down against Leinster - Hibbard

Richard Hibbard was involved in this tussle against Leinster

Dragons captain Richard Hibbard says his team lacked physicality and let themselves down in a crushing 59-10 home defeat by Leinster in the Pro14.

The defending champions ran in nine tries despite resting most of their current Ireland squad.

"I think we let ourselves down out there, we had the worst possible start," said the former British and Irish Lions hooker.

Hibbard said the team now needed to show "heart and pride".

Dragons have three league wins in 2018-19, one more than the whole of the previous season which head coach Bernard Jackman's first in charge.

But the recruitment over the summer, including the experienced Hibbard and fellow Wales and Lions forward Ross Moriarty from Gloucester, led to higher expectations.

Hibbard, 34, was one of 14 capped players in the Dragons 23-man squad, with current internationals Elliot Dee, Cory Hill and Ross Moriarty among the replacements who were unable to halt Leinster's momentum.

"We lacked physicality and cohesion, from last week [beating Edinburgh] we were like chalk and cheese, said Hibbard.

Hibbard defends Dragons defence

Dragons released defence coach Hendre Marnitz in December, with ex-Ireland hooker Jackman taking over that area, though he has been banned from the stadium for the last two games for critical comments about referee Ian Davies.

"The [defence] system is OK; there were individual errors, but you're always going to have that with a new system and it will take time," said Hibbard.

Assistant coach Ceri Jones refused to blame those recent problems for the defeat.

"We've just got to go back to work, turning up on Monday and doing our jobs. We've got to do the best we can to improve our performance," said Jones.

"We've got a good group of players, generally a young group with all 23 Welsh-qualified, we need to keep working with this group and keep improving them."

Northampton next for Dragons

Hibbard and his team-mates must now brace themselves for away trips to Northampton and Clermont in the European Challenge Cup.

"It's great, getting straight back on the horse is exactly what the boys need.

"A drubbing like that at home hurts your pride, and if it doesn't, you shouldn't be on the park.

"We've got to go out at Northampton and show some heart and pride."