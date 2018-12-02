Stephen Jones: Coaching Wales would be 'very special'

Wayne Pivac (left) recruited Stephen Jones as his backs coach for the start of the 2015-16 season

Stephen Jones says joining Wales' coaching staff after the 2019 World Cup "would be something very special", but "nothing is definite at the moment".

His Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac will succeed Warren Gatland after the tournament in Japan.

Former Wales fly-half Jones has been touted for a national role since Pivac became their coach-elect.

"It would be great to have the opportunity to coach Wales, but we'll see what happens," said Jones.

"But of course working with the international team would be something very special."

'Politician's response'

Jones was interviewed for BBC Radio Cymru's Welsh language programme Dewi Llwyd ar Fore Sul (Dewi Llwyd on Sunday Morning).

Llwyd pressed Jones on his future with the ex-Scarlets, Wasps and British and Irish Lion player offering what he described as a "politician's" response.

"As things are at the moment, there is an opportunity, but some things need to be sorted out before that opportunity comes my way," said Jones.

"Hopefully, but we'll see. Nothing is definite at the moment."

Scarlets' Ulster double-header

Scarlets have won six of their 10 games to sit second in Pro14 Conference B behind reigning champions Leinster.

But they are winless at the bottom of Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 going into what are likely to be decisive back-to-back games against Celtic rivals Ulster.

Scarlets host Ulster on Friday, 7 December at Parc y Scarlets before travelling to Belfast for the return encounter a week later.