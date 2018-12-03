Naka Drotske: South Africa World Cup winner's shooting recovery 'like a miracle'

Drotske gives a thumbs up from hospital

Former South Africa international Naka Drotske's recovery after being shot in a robbery is "like a miracle".

Drotske, a World Cup winner with the Springboks in 1995, was in a critical condition after the attack in Pretoria last week but has been pictured giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

His cousin Steven wrote on social media: "Good news! The doctor has just attended to Naka, he is very pleased."

He added that Drotske, 47, could be back at home within a few days.

"Naka is sitting in his chair reading the newspaper, elbow/arm will be operated on Tuesday, he can most probably go home by Friday!" Steven Drotske said.

"He and Marzanne would like to thank everybody for their prayers and offering of help. This is almost like a miracle! Appreciate one and all."

Local reports said Drotske was visiting family with business partner and fellow former Springbok Os du Randt when they were attacked by four men. The latter was not injured.

Drotske won 26 caps between 1993 and 1999 and played one game during South Africa's home World Cup victory in 1995. He also played for London Irish from 2001-2003.

After retiring he coached Super Rugby side the Cheetahs before quitting rugby in 2015 to pursue business interests.