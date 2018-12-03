Geordan Murphy: Leicester Tigers 'trying to patch boat up' says interim boss

Geordan Murphy has been in charge at Leicester since Matt O'Connor's sacking in September

Leicester Tigers interim boss Geordan Murphy admitted they have been "trying to patch the boat up every week" after a third consecutive Premiership defeat.

Their 41-10 loss at Bristol left the Tigers eighth in the table - just three points above bottom side Newcastle.

"We've got a lot of issues that we need to solve," Murphy told BBC Leicester.

"It's going to be a very tough one in that we go away in Europe on a two-week block now and a very difficult game against Racing in Paris next Sunday."

Murphy added: "We had a particularly poor start and from there we've just been trying to patch the boat up every week, and obviously that's a massive concern."

French side Racing 92 were Champions Cup runners-up last season and top Leicester's pool after two games, with Tigers second.

"It certainly doesn't get any easier for us, the galacticos of the game, playing them back-to-back the next two weeks," Murphy said.

"They've got an unbelievable forward pack, that's going to be very difficult to stop, and they've got the galactico backs as well."