Geordan Murphy: Leicester Tigers 'trying to patch boat up' says interim boss
- From the section Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers interim boss Geordan Murphy admitted they have been "trying to patch the boat up every week" after a third consecutive Premiership defeat.
Their 41-10 loss at Bristol left the Tigers eighth in the table - just three points above bottom side Newcastle.
"We've got a lot of issues that we need to solve," Murphy told BBC Leicester.
"It's going to be a very tough one in that we go away in Europe on a two-week block now and a very difficult game against Racing in Paris next Sunday."
Murphy added: "We had a particularly poor start and from there we've just been trying to patch the boat up every week, and obviously that's a massive concern."
French side Racing 92 were Champions Cup runners-up last season and top Leicester's pool after two games, with Tigers second.
"It certainly doesn't get any easier for us, the galacticos of the game, playing them back-to-back the next two weeks," Murphy said.
"They've got an unbelievable forward pack, that's going to be very difficult to stop, and they've got the galactico backs as well."