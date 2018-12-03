Leon Brown: Wales and Dragons prop out until New Year

Prop Leon Brown won his fifth Wales cap in the autumn Test against Tonga

Wales and Dragons prop Leon Brown will undergo surgery on a broken thumb and is expected to be out until at least the New Year.

The tight-head, 22, was injured in the Pro14 59-10 defeat at home to Leinster.

Dragons will now be without Brown, who has won five caps, for their European Challenge Cup game at Northampton on Saturday, plus wing Jared Rosser who is undergoing concussion protocols.

But back Gavin Henson is close to a return to full training.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions player, 36, has been seeing a specialist in an attempt to overcome a persistent knee injury.

Brok Harris (knee), Ashton Hewitt (shoulder), Tiaan Loots (pectoral) and Josh Reynolds (hamstring) are also ruled out of the game against Saints at Franklin's Gardens.