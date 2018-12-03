Kyle Eastmond and Chris Pennell: Premiership pair face disciplinary hearings
Leicester Tigers centre Kyle Eastmond and Worcester Warriors full-back Chris Pennell will both face independent disciplinary hearings after being cited following weekend Premiership games.
Eastmond was charged with making a dangerous tackle on Bristol's Ian Madigan in Saturday's 41-10 defeat.
He was sent off at the time of the incident, leaving Tigers with 14 men.
Pennell has been charged with placing Gloucester's Charlie Sharples in a dangerous position in their 36-16 loss.
Unlike Eastmond, the England international was only sin-binned for his challenge.
The pair will appear before a disciplinary panel in Coventry on Tuesday.