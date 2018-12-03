Kyle Eastmond and Chris Pennell: Premiership pair face disciplinary hearings

Kyle Eastmond
Kyle Eastmond looked suitably disappointed following the high tackle on Ian Madigan in Saturday's loss

Leicester Tigers centre Kyle Eastmond and Worcester Warriors full-back Chris Pennell will both face independent disciplinary hearings after being cited following weekend Premiership games.

Eastmond was charged with making a dangerous tackle on Bristol's Ian Madigan in Saturday's 41-10 defeat.

He was sent off at the time of the incident, leaving Tigers with 14 men.

Pennell has been charged with placing Gloucester's Charlie Sharples in a dangerous position in their 36-16 loss.

Unlike Eastmond, the England international was only sin-binned for his challenge.

The pair will appear before a disciplinary panel in Coventry on Tuesday.

