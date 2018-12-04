Champions Cup: Ulster preparing for Scarlets European double-header

Tom Prydie is tackled by Louis Ludik and James Hume as Scarlets beat Ulster 29-12 in Llanelli on 23 November

Heineken Champions Cup Pool Four Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 7 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website; updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says his squad will learn lessons from their recent Pro14 defeat by the Scarlets as the sides prepare for back-to-back meetings in Champions Cup Pool Four.

Ulster face the Welsh side at Parc y Scarlets on Friday and host the same opposition in Belfast a week later.

"They offer line speed so we have to deal with that better than when we were there the last time," said McFarland.

"In terms of our tactical kicking game we learnt a lot from that game too."

Ulster will be without prop Andy Warwick who sustained a knee injury against the Blues on Saturday while ankle injury victim Alan O'Connor will be absent with an ankle problem.

One win apiece this season

Ulster lost 29-12 to Wayne Pivac's side two weeks ago, having defeated last season's beaten Pro14 finalists 15-13 on the opening weekend of the campaign at Kingspan Stadium in September.

The Irish province last tasted victory in Llanelli in the Pro12 in December 2012 and flanker Sean Reidy is expecting a stern challenge from last season's losing Champions Cup semi-finalists.

"Both sides will have a few players back and these are the games you want to play in - they're the ones that get you going," said Reidy.

"If we are not on our game they will punish us. They're a pretty dangerous side, especially on the edges, and we've got to be up for it.

"There's a real buzz around the place in European weeks and it will come down to the minor details - who can do the little things best," added the 29-year-old New Zealander.

Champions Cup Pool Four Played Won Points 1. Racing 92 2 2 9 2. Leicester 2 1 5 3. Ulster 2 1 4 4. Scarlets 2 0 1

Ulster lie third in their pool after winning their opening home game of the competition 24-10 against Leicester Tigers but then losing 44-12 away to Racing 92.

Scarlets are bottom after losing narrowly at home to leaders Racing and then suffering a second defeat at the hands of Leicester at Welford Road.

Ulster came out on top in both their back-to-back games against Premiership side Harlequins last December and that is something utility back Louis Ludik would like to repeat.

"We know it's going to be fast and furious again but we're looking forward to it," commented Ludik.

"We know what they're going to bring and we are going to have to play much better than we did against Cardiff on Saturday.

"We tend to play well in Europe and we've had some good results in recent years so we'll just go for it again.

"There's something different about Europe. There's a lot of excitement as you know you're going to be playing against the best in the Champions Cup. It's awesome."