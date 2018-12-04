Dragons: Five internationals rested for Saints match

Cory Hill, Elliott Dee and Aaron Wainwright all played in Wales' unbeaten autumn international campaign

European Challenge Cup: Northampton v Dragons Venue: Franklin's Gardens, Northampton Date: Sat, 8 Dec Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live to BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport app and website, plus live score updates

Dragons will be without Wales internationals Ross Moriarty, Cory Hill, Aaron Wainwright, Elliot Dee and Tyler Morgan at Northampton in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Skills coach Barry Maddocks says they are rested as part of an agreement with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Hallam Amos is available having not played for Wales in November.

They are also without injured Wales prop Leon Brown, who is out until at least the New Year.

Dragons are hoping to "restore pride" after last weekend's heavy Pro14 home defeat by Leinster.

Maddocks says Dragons must make Pro14 games after two weekends of European ventures are "the priority" and resting Wales squad players is "pretty much as part of the programme, really".

He added: "We have to allocate the time off for them; that's part of the agreement (with the WRU).

"What's important then is you've got to try to factor in which games.

"And obviously you need to make sure you've got everybody available for the Pro14 games, really.

"That's the priority."

Maddocks confirmed Amos is among those preparing to go to Northampton.

"This is a chance for a couple of other boys to come back in and put their hands up, really," said Maddocks.