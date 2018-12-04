Pro14: Injury-plagued back-row James Thomas leaves Dragons

James Thomas has played for Dragons since 2009, making 53 appearances.

Back-row forward James Thomas has left Dragons, saying a struggle with injury means he can no longer train fully as a professional.

The 28-year-old old insists the knee injury will not prevent him playing at a lower level.

He added: "This isn't about retirement for me as I still hope to play the game at the highest level I can."

Head coach Bernard Jackman paid tribute to the player, saying: "James has been a fantastic professional for us."