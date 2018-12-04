Varsity matches: Nigel Owens to referee Oxford v Cambridge men's match

Nigel Owens (centre) will be supported by assistant referees Clare Daniels and Greg Garner

Varsity matches: Oxford v Cambridge Venue: Twickenham Date: Thursday, 6 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Women's match live on BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website and app from 11:20 GMT Men's match live on BBC Two, BBC Radio Oxford, BBC Radio Cambridgeshire and BBC Sport website and app from 14:45 GMT.

World Cup final referee Nigel Owens will take charge of the 137th men's Varsity match between Oxford and Cambridge on Thursday.

He will lead the game for the first time and becomes the first Welshmen since Tom Williams in 1903 to do so.

The game will be at Twickenham, where Owens refereed the 2015 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia.

"So many of the greatest referees have officiated at the Varsity Match at Twickenham," Owens said.

The 47-year-old will be in the middle of the European Champions Cup tie between Racing 92 and Leicester in Paris on Sunday, but has been given special dispensation by referee manager Joel Jutge to referee the Varsity match.

"I'm very grateful to him and I'm really looking forward to being a part of such an historic occasion," added Owens.

He follows in the footsteps of Derek Bevan, who took charge of the Varsity game in 1993 - two years after refereeing the World Cup final.

"It is fantastic to have the endorsement of the world's leading referee for our fixture at Twickenham," said Varsity Match Company CEO David Searle.

The 30th edition of the women's match between the two university sides will be played beforehand.

Oxford men: Ransom; Barley, Kearns, Waldouck, Stileman; Humberstone, Tresidder; Parker, Henry, Morris, Dix, Robson, Pozniak, Miller, Kerneis.

Replacements: Navarajasegaran, Hennessy, King, Warr, Jones, McGagh, Jackson, Martin.

Cambridge men: Gatus; Baines, King, Hennessey, Story; Phillips, Bell; MacCallum, Huppatz, Dean, Eriksen, Hunter, Leonard, McMahon, Koster.

Replacements: Schusman, Somers, Dixon, Beckett, Smart, Saunders, Gnodde.

Oxford women: Hurton; Wigginton, Trott, D'Cruz, Potts; Kennedy, Ling; Ellender, Bidgood, Sopher, Opara, Collis, Bernier, Murison, Cooper.

Replacements: Cartwright, Rees, Durbin, Vodounon, Male, Wellens, Carter, Simpson.

Cambridge women: Gibson; Farrant, Nicholls, Coleman, Miller; Gimson, Marks (capt); Orriss, Chan, Pierce, Elgar, Bramley, F Shuttleworth, J Shuttleworth, Pratt.

Replacements: Abele, Taylor, Spruzen, Hoshizaki, Clark, Bradshaw, Meju, Brough.

