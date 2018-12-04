Brad Mooar: New Scarlets coach excited by Kiwi tradition

Brad Mooar helped New Zealand side Crusaders win the Super Rugby title this year

Brad Mooar says he is excited to be following in the tradition of New Zealand coaches in Welsh rugby.

Crusaders assistant coach Mooar, 44, will succeed Wayne Pivac as Scarlets head coach at the end of the season.

Pivac is following in the footsteps of fellow Kiwis Graham Henry, Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland as coach of Wales after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"There are four guys who will have coached international rugby and it is an exciting legacy," said Mooar.

"I am excited by it. You just have to rattle off some great coaches who have come from New Zealand to Wales.

"They are men who have done their homework and quietly put their style and approach into the game and learned plenty from it, no doubt."

Mooar's appointment was confirmed on Monday and he says he is not intimidated by the success of his countrymen.

"I find that exciting and invigorating," he added.

"There is always going to be pressure in our choice of career. You have to embrace that as a privilege, and say with that pressure, is expectation to win.

"I would not be taking on the job if I was not aware of that and excited by it."

Stephen Jones has been backs coach at Scarlets since 2015

Not a project that needs fixing

Mooar says he does not plan to make major changes to the Scarlets' backroom team, and would consult Pivac beforehand about his support staff.

He said he did not know the position of Stephen Jones, Pivac's assistant at the Scarlets who is being linked with a move to the national team.

Former Wales fly-half Jones told BBC Radio Cymru he was interested in a potential move, but there were hurdles to be crossed.

"I am not sure of the exact situation there in or out. If he is heading off to Wales with Wayne I think that is an awesome opportunity and magnificent if that is the case," said Mooar.

"If he does not then he is another great man to get to work with and take Scarlets to the next level."

He continued: "It is not a one-man job. There is a significant team around you and it is going to be awesome to work with and continue to grow and bring out the best in each other.

"I am confident the staff are outstanding and I have had discussions with Wayne and Jon Daniels (Scarlets general manager) about that.

"This is not a project that needs fixing, it is a project that is ready to thrive and launch.

"The worst thing I can do is to come in and shoot from the hip without any time spent to understand people and work out what makes them tick.

"We need a safe cohesive environment and have continuity that can help me settle in."

An outstanding 'club'

Mooar says his appointment has caused a bit of a stir in New Zealand.

"The name Scarlets resonates massively over in New Zealand," said Mooar.

"They can remember a certain scoreline (9-3 to Llanelli in 1972) with a great history at the club and I expect to be reminded every day.

"The phone has been buzzing red hot since this has gone public and a lot of people have had a lot of positive things to say about the Scarlets."

Mooar believes he can be a number one in charge after being an assistant at the Crusaders.

"You go with your eyes wide open about the pressures of leading and being a head coach," said Mooar.

"Wayne has done such a good for the club by winning a league title and getting them to a Champions Cup semi-final.

"He has built an excellent management team and squad that is in a strong position to kick on."