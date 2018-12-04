Leigh Halfpenny: Scarlets full-back ruled out of Champions Cup match

Leigh Halfpenny was injured late in Wales' 9-6 win over Australia in November

Leigh Halfpenny will miss Scarlets' European Champions Cup match against Ulster on Friday because he has not recovered from concussion.

The full-back was injured during Wales' 9-6 win over Australia on 10 November.

Lock Jake Ball has passed Head Injury Assessment (HIA) tests after being forced off against Glasgow on Saturday.

Prop Samson Lee (hamstring) and flanker James Davies (knee) could return but back-row forward Blade Thomson is being given an extended break.

The Scotland-qualified New Zealander has not played since receiving a blow to the head against Edinburgh on 2 November - an injury which prevented him challenging for an international debut in the autumn Tests.

Halfpenny's extended lay-off means he has missed two Wales Tests - against Tonga and South Africa - and Scarlets' 26-20 defeat by Glasgow on 1 December.

He will have been out of action for more than a month by the time he returns.

The British and Irish Lion was injured in the dying minutes of Wales' 9-6 win against Australia in a challenge by Wallaby centre Samu Kerevi described as "reckless" by Wales coach Warren Gatland.